Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown

Omar Cummings, intramural flag football player, catches his breath during half time of a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 628th CONS provides operational support for all assigned C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft; prepares, awards, and administers contracts for construction, supplies and services with an annual value exceeding $80 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)