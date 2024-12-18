Omar Cummings, intramural flag football player, catches his breath during half time of a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 628th CONS provides operational support for all assigned C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft; prepares, awards, and administers contracts for construction, supplies and services with an annual value exceeding $80 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 11:36
|Photo ID:
|8816679
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-BI574-1225
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.