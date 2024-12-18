U.S. Airmen from the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to snap the football at the line of scrimmage in a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 437th AMXS primarily performs flight line tasks to include daily mission launch and recovery, pre- and post-flight inspections, maintenance troubleshooting, aircraft systems repair, and minor modifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 11:36
|Photo ID:
|8816678
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-BI574-1220
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.