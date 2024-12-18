Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to snap the football at the line of scrimmage in a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 437th AMXS primarily performs flight line tasks to include daily mission launch and recovery, pre- and post-flight inspections, maintenance troubleshooting, aircraft systems repair, and minor modifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)