Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown

U.S. Airmen from the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron snap the football at the line of scrimmage in a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 437th AMXS is a dedicated team of nearly 700 Total Force Integrated maintainers consisting of Active Duty, Civilian, and Air Reserve Technicians working side by side, leveraging diverse skills and expertise to maintain 40 C–17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)