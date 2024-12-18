Salute to Veterans Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Myers an Alabama National Guard soldier showcases a vehicle at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. During the Salute to Veterans Game Myers tells a child about one of the military vehicles that the Alabama Guard wields. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)