    Salute to Veterans Bowl [Image 7 of 8]

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Myers an Alabama National Guard soldier showcases a vehicle at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. During the Salute to Veterans Game Myers tells a child about one of the military vehicles that the Alabama Guard wields. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 22:00
    Photo ID: 8816244
    VIRIN: 241214-Z-NI040-3609
    Resolution: 6249x3958
    Size: 25.17 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Veterans Bowl [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ALwaysReady
    #ALGuard
    #SalutetoVeteransBowl

