Salute to Veterans Bowl

Spc. Myers an Alabama National Guard soldier showcases a vehicle at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. During the Salute to Veterans Game Myers tells a child about one of the military vehicles that the Alabama Guard wields. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8816244
|VIRIN:
|241214-Z-NI040-3609
|Resolution:
|6249x3958
|Size:
|25.17 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
Web Views: 3
|3
Downloads: 0
|0
