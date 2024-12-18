Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Romanian Army pose at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. Soldiers from the Romanian Army had just competed in the Alabama’s Best Warrior Competition, as a gift they were invited to the Salute to Veterans Bowl Game. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)