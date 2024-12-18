Soldiers from the Romanian Army pose at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. Soldiers from the Romanian Army had just competed in the Alabama’s Best Warrior Competition, as a gift they were invited to the Salute to Veterans Bowl Game. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8816241
|VIRIN:
|241214-Z-NI040-7148
|Resolution:
|5962x3257
|Size:
|17.24 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salute to Veterans Bowl [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.