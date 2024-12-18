The 151st Army Band plays cadence at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. The band is honoring our services members, past and present during the Salute to Veterans Game. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8816240
|VIRIN:
|241214-Z-NI040-1778
|Resolution:
|5452x2114
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salute to Veterans Bowl [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.