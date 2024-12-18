Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Veterans Bowl

    Salute to Veterans Bowl

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Ssg. Bean an Alabama National Guard soldier talks to a child at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. Bean is interacting with the child on how the canyon operates. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024
    Photo ID: 8816245
    VIRIN: 241214-Z-NI040-6293
    Resolution: 5080x3595
    Size: 18.11 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Veterans Bowl [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

