Salute to Veterans Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Megan Terry assigned to Joint Forces Headquarters poses with Sfc. Bo Carwyle, at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. Terry wanted to get a picture to honor Carlyle for his achievements in the Alabama National Guard and now in the Air Force Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)