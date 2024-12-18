Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Veterans Bowl

    Salute to Veterans Bowl

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Megan Terry assigned to Joint Forces Headquarters poses with Sfc. Bo Carwyle, at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. Terry wanted to get a picture to honor Carlyle for his achievements in the Alabama National Guard and now in the Air Force Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 22:00
    VIRIN: 241214-Z-NI040-8813
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
