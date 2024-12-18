Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Veterans Bowl

    Salute to Veterans Bowl

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. David Pritchett, The Alabama National Guard's Adjutant General, shakes hands with the referees, at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. Maj. Gen. Pritchett shook the referees hands as a thank you for letting him participate in the Salute to Veterans Bowl coin toss. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 22:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
