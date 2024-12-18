Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. David Pritchett, The Alabama National Guard's Adjutant General, shakes hands with the referees, at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. Maj. Gen. Pritchett shook the referees hands as a thank you for letting him participate in the Salute to Veterans Bowl coin toss. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)