U.S. Active Duty Airforce airmen honor the U.S. Flag at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. The airmen had just parachuted on the field and are standing as the National Anthem is played for the Salute to Veterans Game. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8816239
|VIRIN:
|241214-Z-NI040-1984
|Resolution:
|6720x3081
|Size:
|18.44 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salute to Veterans Bowl [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.