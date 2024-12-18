Salute to Veterans Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Active Duty Airforce airmen honor the U.S. Flag at the Crampton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec 14, 2024. The airmen had just parachuted on the field and are standing as the National Anthem is played for the Salute to Veterans Game. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)