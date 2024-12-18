1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Warrant Officer 1 Juwuan Huggins, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, conducts preflight checks at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. Huggins unit was conducting Annual Training which prepares soldiers for environmental and potential threats. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)