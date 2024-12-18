Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training [Image 3 of 9]

    1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. Annual Training is conducted by National Guard Units to prepare soldiers for environmental and potential threats. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.25.2024 18:27
    Photo ID: 8815734
    VIRIN: 240623-Z-NI040-3053
    Resolution: 2735x2596
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    #AnnualTraining
    #ALwaysReady
    #ALGuard
    #aerialgunnery

