A Soldier from the 1-131st Aviation Regiment explains to Colonel Lisa Pierce, how the weapon system works on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. Aerial Gunnery is a yearly training done to refresh soldiers on the weapon system. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8815733
|VIRIN:
|240623-Z-NI040-5060
|Resolution:
|5529x3714
|Size:
|11.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.