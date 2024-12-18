1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from the 1-131st Aviation Regiment explains to Colonel Lisa Pierce, how the weapon system works on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. Aerial Gunnery is a yearly training done to refresh soldiers on the weapon system. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)