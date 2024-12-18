1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Conduct Annual Training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi , June 23, 2024. On the last day of annual training, morale flights were given to soldiers as a thank you for their handwork during training. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)