1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

Soldiers from the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Conduct Annual Training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi , June 23, 2024. On the last day of annual training, morale flights were given to soldiers as a thank you for their handwork during training. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8815736
|VIRIN:
|240623-Z-NI040-8563
|Resolution:
|6055x3704
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
