Two Alabama National Guard soldiers assigned to the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, talk strategy at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. Both soldiers were talking about the most efficient way to shoot all of the required targets during Aerial Gunnery. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8815735
|VIRIN:
|240623-Z-NI040-7420
|Resolution:
|5032x3819
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.