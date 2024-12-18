1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Alabama National Guard soldiers assigned to the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, talk strategy at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. Both soldiers were talking about the most efficient way to shoot all of the required targets during Aerial Gunnery. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)