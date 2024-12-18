A Soldier from the 1-131st Aviation Regiment looks out the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter window, at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. A soldier looked out the window during a flight for Annual Training, conducted by National Guard Units to prepare soldiers for environmental and potential threats. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8815739
|VIRIN:
|240623-Z-NI040-2190
|Resolution:
|4994x4334
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
This work, 1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.