1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from the 1-131st Aviation Regiment looks out the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter window, at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. A soldier looked out the window during a flight for Annual Training, conducted by National Guard Units to prepare soldiers for environmental and potential threats. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)