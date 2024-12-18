Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

    1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Two Alabama National Guard Pilots assigned to the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, prepare to fly at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment was conducting Annual Training, to prepare the unit for environmental and potential threats. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.25.2024 18:27
    Photo ID: 8815738
    VIRIN: 240623-Z-NI040-6972
    Resolution: 6642x4125
    Size: 14.75 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AnnualTraining
    #ALwaysReady
    #ALGuard
    #aerialgunnery

