1-131st Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training

Two Alabama National Guard Pilots assigned to the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, prepare to fly at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 23, 2024. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment was conducting Annual Training, to prepare the unit for environmental and potential threats. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)