    Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training [Image 10 of 10]

    Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Law enforcement from Taylor County Sheriff's Department participate in a tactical combat casualty care exercise during a U.S. Army led K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024. TAfter two days of classroom instruction, this culminating exercise put participants through a high pressure combat scenario where they would have to stabilize, evacuate and treat an injured K-9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8814534
    VIRIN: 241219-F-BO786-2802
    Resolution: 7881x4433
    Size: 22.69 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
