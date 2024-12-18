Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Law enforcement from Taylor County Sheriff's Department participate in a tactical combat casualty care exercise during a U.S. Army led K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024. TAfter two days of classroom instruction, this culminating exercise put participants through a high pressure combat scenario where they would have to stabilize, evacuate and treat an injured K-9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)