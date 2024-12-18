U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Korman, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, administers care to a MWD trauma mannequin during a U.S. Army led K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024. After two days of classroom instruction, the training culminated in an exercise where participants went through a high pressure combat scenario where they would have to stabilize, evacuate and treat an injured K-9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8814525
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-BO786-2411
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.58 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.