    Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training [Image 2 of 10]

    Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Korman, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, administers care to a MWD trauma mannequin during a U.S. Army led K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024. After two days of classroom instruction, the training culminated in an exercise where participants went through a high pressure combat scenario where they would have to stabilize, evacuate and treat an injured K-9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Law Enforcement
    MWD
    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    7BW

