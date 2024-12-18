Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 7th Security Forces Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and the 17th SFS at Goodfellow AFB, Texas, practice dressing wounds with U.S. Army Soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos, Texas, during a K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024. The event turned an annual training requirement into an opportunity to connect with civilian law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 12:29
Photo ID:
|8814526
VIRIN:
|241218-F-BO786-1124
Resolution:
|7819x4398
Size:
|17.93 MB
Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
