Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training

Law enforcement officials from the Abilene Police Department train with U.S. Army Soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos, Texas, during a K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024. The training event connected civilian and military law enforcement personnel with medical professionals who were able to share their experiences and give guidance when caring for injured K-9s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)