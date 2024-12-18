Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training [Image 7 of 10]

    Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Law enforcement from Taylor County Sheriff's Department participate in a tactical combat casualty care exercise during a U.S. Army led K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024. The training event connected civilian and military law enforcement personnel with medical professionals who were able to share their experiences and give guidance when caring for injured K-9s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8814531
    VIRIN: 241219-F-BO786-2747
    Resolution: 7737x4352
    Size: 14.69 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Law Enforcement
    MWD
    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    7BW

