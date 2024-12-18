Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Law enforcement from Taylor County Sheriff's Department participate in a tactical combat casualty care exercise during a U.S. Army led K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024. The training event connected civilian and military law enforcement personnel with medical professionals who were able to share their experiences and give guidance when caring for injured K-9s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)