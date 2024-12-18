Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Korman, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, practices proper intravenous catheter placement with U.S. Army Sgt. Alexus Rodriguez, animal care sergeant stationed at Fort Cavazos, Texas, during a K-9 medical training at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024. The training event connected civilian and military law enforcement personnel with medical professionals who were able to share their experiences and give guidance when caring for injured K-9s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)