Law enforcement from Taylor County Sheriff's Department carry a military working dog trauma mannequin during a U.S. Army led K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024. This exercise simulated a K-9 in need of medical evacuation, where law enforcement would have to assess, treat and report their findings to medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8814529
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-BO786-1262
|Resolution:
|6461x4846
|Size:
|14.89 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.