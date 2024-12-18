Dyess AFB hosts joint K-9 medical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Law enforcement from Taylor County Sheriff's Department carry a military working dog trauma mannequin during a U.S. Army led K-9 medical training event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024. This exercise simulated a K-9 in need of medical evacuation, where law enforcement would have to assess, treat and report their findings to medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)