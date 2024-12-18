Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Don Getty, a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, points to his name on a list of awardees of the Distinguished Civilian Employee award at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024, while his wife Lisa looks on. Getty became the newest Distinguished Civilian Employee at a ceremony attended by current and former district employees.