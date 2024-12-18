Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee

Photo By Jeremy Croft | Don Getty, a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District,...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Croft | Don Getty, a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, receives the 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee award from Maj. Jesse Davis, deputy district commander, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024. Getty served 38 years in the district as a project manager and Water Management Section chief. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is pleased to announce that Don Getty has been named Distinguished Civilian Employee for 2024.



Getty served the Nashville District for 38 years and retired in 2021. A longtime project manager on the Kentucky Lock Addition Project, he served in several other project management roles and as chief of the Water Management Section. Known for his affable manner and desire to mentor young project managers, he became an invaluable asset to the district during his tenure.



The district honored Getty with an award ceremony and an unveiling of his official nameplate at the district headquarters in downtown Nashville. Many of Getty’s former coworkers were in attendance, and in his acknowledgement speech, Getty thanked a long list of colleagues for their collaborative efforts during his career.



“Especially in this organization, you can’t work in a vacuum; you have to be on a team,” said Getty. “Anything that I’ve achieved is the result of the people I was surrounded with.”



Other projects Getty led include the Wolf Creek Foundation Remediation Project, streambank stabilization at Shiloh National Military Park, and various component of the Section 202 Upper Cumberland Flood Risk Management Program in Eastern Kentucky. During his 16 years of managing the Kentucky Lock Addition Project, he oversaw multiple contracts, including both the “Super Structure” and “Sub Structure” contracts that included new bridges over the Tennessee River, realignments of a highway and railroad, and the cofferdam.



Getty’s former colleagues remember him as a skilled communicator who built cohesive teams across agency lines with employees from the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Tennessee Valley Authority as well as his fellow USACE members. He was also a quick-thinking problem solver who could identify new alternatives within the boundaries of applicable laws and regulations when unexpected events took place, such as the discovery of endangered species within Kentucky Lock Addition Project boundaries. He also identified a cost saving and environmentally friendly way to dispose of Wolf Creek Foundation Remediation material that led to the creation of the Wolf Creek Hatchery System.



“Don Getty’s 38 years of service embody the essence of this award, celebrating both dedication and lasting impact,” said Maj. Jesse Davis, deputy commander of the USACE Nashville District. “His leadership, mentorship, and commitment to service have left a legacy that will continue to shape the district for years to come.”