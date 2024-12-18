Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee [Image 4 of 5]

    Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Don Getty, a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, smiles after removing a ribbon conccealing his name on a list of awardees of the Distinguished Civilian Employee award at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024. Getty became the newest Distinguished Civilian Employee at a ceremony attended by current and former district employees.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:18
    Photo ID: 8811996
    VIRIN: 241218-A-XI267-1066
    Resolution: 5790x4912
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee [Image 5 of 5], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Don Getty
    Distinguished Civilian Employee

