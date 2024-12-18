Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Don Getty, a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, smiles after removing a ribbon conccealing his name on a list of awardees of the Distinguished Civilian Employee award at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024. Getty became the newest Distinguished Civilian Employee at a ceremony attended by current and former district employees.