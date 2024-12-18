Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Don Getty, a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, addresses an audience of other current and retired district employees after receiving the 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee award at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024. Getty served 38 years in the district as a project manager and Water Management Section chief.