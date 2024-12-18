Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Don Getty, a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, receives the 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee award from Maj. Jesse Davis, deputy district commander, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024. Getty served 38 years in the district as a project manager and Water Management Section chief.