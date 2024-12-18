Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee [Image 2 of 5]

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Don Getty, a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, poses for a picture with his wife Lisa after receiving the 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee award at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024. Getty served 38 years in the district as a project manager and Water Management Section chief.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:18
    Photo ID: 8811990
    VIRIN: 241218-A-XI267-1035
    Resolution: 5079x3777
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Don Getty
    Distinguished Civilian Employee

