Don Getty, a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, poses for a picture with his wife Lisa after receiving the 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee award at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024. Getty served 38 years in the district as a project manager and Water Management Section chief.
Nashville District honors Don Getty as 2024 Distinguished Civilian Employee
