B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress pilot conducts preflight checks in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Long-range strategic bombers effectively integrate with other U.S. assets in the region including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, airlift, and aerial refueling to project power and support regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo)