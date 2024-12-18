B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress drops joint direct attack munitions over a weapons range in coordination with joint terminal attack controllers on the ground in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The U.S. is committed to remaining postured and prepared with a full range of combat capabilities to defend national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo)