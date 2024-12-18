B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress weapons systems officer assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron removes a safety pin from a guided bomb unit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The U.S. is committed to remaining postured and prepared with the full range of combat capabilities to defend national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo)