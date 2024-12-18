Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission [Image 9 of 9]

    B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress pilots take off from a flightline in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The B-52 provides strategic options and flexibility to U.S. and coalition senior leaders to employ a wide range of weapons with the precision and payload necessary to deter and defeat any adversary threat. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8810801
    VIRIN: 241204-F-TV052-1075
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    B-52H Stratofortress

