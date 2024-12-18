A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress weapons systems officer assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron removes a safety pin from a guided bomb unit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Long-range strategic bombers effectively integrate with other U.S. assets in the region including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, airlift, and aerial refueling to project power and support regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8810798
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-TV052-1114
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jackson Manske