    B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission [Image 1 of 9]

    B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress weapons systems officer assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts a preflight inspection in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The U.S. is committed to remaining postured and prepared with the full range of combat capabilities to defend national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8810793
    VIRIN: 241204-F-TV052-1149
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    B-52H Stratofortress

