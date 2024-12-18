B-52H demonstrates capabilities in USCENTCOM AOR with weapons training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress pilot conducts preflight checks in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The B-52 provides strategic options and flexibility to U.S. and coalition senior leaders to employ a wide range of weapons with the precision and payload necessary to deter and defeat any adversary threat. (U.S. Air Force photo)