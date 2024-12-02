Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yokota High School students and 374th Airlift Wing leadership pose together in front of the 374th AW headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, following the students caroling performance. The group photo captured the spirit of community and camaraderie, emphasizing the shared bonds that strengthen morale across team Yokota. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)