Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW

Two Yokota High School students bowed in gratitude after performing for Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and personnel at the 374th AW headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12. Their performance embodied the holiday spirit, fostering a sense of community and uplifting morale across Team Yokota. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)