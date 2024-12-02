Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, handed out candy to Yokota High School students as they gathered and lined up after performing carols at the 374th AW headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12. Moments like these strengthen community bonds and morale across team Yokota, highlighting the spirit of the season. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)