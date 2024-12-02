Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, enjoyed watching and listening to Yokota High School students perform carols at the 374th AW headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12. The students’ performance brought holiday cheer to the building, highlighting the strong community ties that boost morale and resilience across team Yokota. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)