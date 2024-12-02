Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, enjoyed watching and listening to Yokota High School students perform carols at the 374th AW headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12. The students’ performance brought holiday cheer to the building, highlighting the strong community ties that boost morale and resilience across team Yokota. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 05:55
    Photo ID: 8804534
    VIRIN: 241212-F-ZV099-1075
    Resolution: 5949x3958
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW
    Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW
    Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW
    Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW
    Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Holiday
    Christmas
    Season
    Community
    374th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download