Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW

Yokota Air Base, Japan – High school students from Yokota High School spread holiday cheer across the base as they sang carols and performed musical pieces for various units on Dec. 12, 2024. Their festive tour included a visit at the 374th Airlift Wing headquarters, where they delivered a heartfelt performance for the leadership team and personnel at the 374th AW.



The students, dressed in festive attire, filled the building with holiday spirit through their caroling and instrumental music. Their performance brought smiles and applause from the team at the 374th AW. After the show, Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th AW command chief, personally thanked the students for their efforts and handed out candy as a token of appreciation.



The holiday performance not only spread joy but also underscored the critical role morale plays in fostering readiness and resilience across the Yokota Air Base community. By bridging the gap between military members and their families, events like this help create a supportive environment essential for mission success.

