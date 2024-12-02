Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW

Three Yokota High School students lifted spirits with festive saxophone melodies during caroling at the 374th Airlift Wing headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12. Their performance showcased how community connections and holiday cheer strengthen morale and resilience across team Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
