Date Taken: 12.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.17.2024 05:55 Photo ID: 8804533 VIRIN: 241212-F-ZV099-1046 Resolution: 5272x3508 Size: 1.51 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hitting the right notes: Yokota students carol their way into the 374th AW [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.