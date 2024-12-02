36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Gunner Durham, a pilot with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, flies a C-130J Super Hercules over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is an annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)