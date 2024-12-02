36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rand Fowler, an instructor pilot with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, smiles in the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2024, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)