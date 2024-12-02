Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024 [Image 1 of 11]

    36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rand Fowler, an instructor pilot with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, smiles in the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2024, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 06:30
    Photo ID: 8798378
    VIRIN: 241212-F-GS842-1233
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

