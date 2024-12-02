36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Gonzalez, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Silversmith, loadmasters with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, prepare to execute low-cost, low-altitude bundle drops over Tamatam, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 12, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is an annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)