U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Gonzalez, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Silversmith, loadmasters with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, prepare to execute low-cost, low-altitude bundle drops over Tamatam, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 12, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is an annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 06:30
|Photo ID:
|8798382
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-GS842-1359
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|TAMATAM, FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.