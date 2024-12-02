Bundles touch down at Tamatam, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 12, 2024, after dropping from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 06:30
|Photo ID:
|8798381
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-GS842-1388
|Resolution:
|5616x3737
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|TAMATAM, FM
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.