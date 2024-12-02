36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A person runs to retrieve bundles dropped at Tamatam, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 12, 2024, following an airdrop of humanitarian-type goods from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is an annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)