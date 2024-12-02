36 AS delivers Christmas bundles during OCD 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Gunner Durham, left, and U.S. Air Force Capt. James Tatom, pilots with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, fly a C-130J Super Hercules over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is an annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 06:30
|Photo ID:
|8798385
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-GS842-1560
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
