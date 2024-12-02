Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Pipkin, middle, 628th Communications Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Tyler Kenyon, right, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, set up a LiveU during Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. During this field training exercise, a communications team member set up a LiveU for live video broadcasted back to the foreword operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)